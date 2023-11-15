Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: David Boreanaz, paramount, Seal Team, season 7

SEAL Team Ends with Season 7; Stand-Alone Movie Not Moving Forward

Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team will end with its upcoming seventh season, with the stand-alone movie not moving forward.

Article Summary 'SEAL Team' starring David Boreanaz to conclude afterits seventh season on Paramount+.

The planned stand-alone 'SEAL Team' movie is no longer going into production.

The seventh season is expected to span 10 episodes - similar to Season 6.

David Boreanaz expressed gratitude for the show's impact and its cast & crew.

Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team will be heading out on its final mission in 2024, with the streaming service confirming that the military drama will wrap up its run with its upcoming seventh season (expected to run 10 episodes). Starring Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian, the series originated at CBS before making the move to Paramount+ – with the streamer announcing a seventh season back in January of this year. In addition, the stand-alone movie announced back in 2022 will not be moving forward.

"For six seasons, I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew," Boreanaz shared in a statement. "Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I'm proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude."

SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team's success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Produced by CBS Studios, Paramount+'s SEAL Team is executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and David Boreanaz.

