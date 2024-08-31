Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: paramount, Seal Team

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 5 "A Perfect Storm" Image Gallery, Preview

Check out the image gallery and official overview for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 5 "A Perfect Storm."

Welcome back to our weekend preview of the seventh and final season of Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team this weekend. As you know, the hit military drama series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs' most elite unit as they execute dangerous, high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. But during the final season, the team and its members are finding themselves at personal and professional crossroads – and with their missions deadlier than ever. During this week's episode, tensions boil over as tempers flare during a mission – and some truths are revealed. Joining Boreanaz (the respected and intense Bravo team leader Jason Hayes) for the final run are Neil Brown Jr. (Raymond "Ray" Perry), A.J. Buckley (Percival "Sonny" Quinn), Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis), Raffi Barsoumian (Omar Hamza), and Beau Knapp (Drew Franklin). Now, here's a look at the official overview and images for this weekend's next chapter, "A Perfect Storm":

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 5: "A Perfect Storm" Preview

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 5: "A Perfect Storm" – Even the closest of brothers fight eventually. Tempers flare during a surveillance mission in Malaysia, and Drew (Beau Knapp) reveals why he's been so closed off. Written by Dana Greenblatt and Leanne Koch, here's a look at the image gallery for this week's chapter:

In the final season, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Paramount+'s SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia (in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia).

