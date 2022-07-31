Secret Invasion: McDonald Offers Character Tease, Update on Reshoots

Coming out of San Diego Comic-Con, viewers not only learned that Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion would be hitting screens in Spring 2023 but also that it will play a major role in moving the MCU into its next phases. Needless to say, that bit of intel has everyone's radar on high alert for anything and everything coming out about the series. So we're glad we had a chance to check out what actor Christopher McDonald had to share with Awards Focus recently because it includes an interesting tease about his character as well as an update on reshoots that "apparently" includes a new writer having been brought in.

When asked about his upcoming streaming project, McDonald shared what a "wonderful" experience it's been working in the MCU and with actors such as Jackson and Mendelsohn. As for his character, the actor added, "What I can tell you about my character is that he can sneak in and out of any storyline in the Marvel universe." Hmmm… does this mean McDonald's been brought aboard as a multi-movie/series character? And considering the storyline, could he be a major player Skrull-wise? As for how filming is going, McDonald offered a timeline for when reshoots would be taking place. "The director Ali Selim is fantastic, and it's a delight to play this storyline because it's really, really good. We're actually heading back to London on Tuesday to do additional scenes." As McDonald sees it, the reshoots will take the series to a "deeper" level. "They're doing reshoots in a way that's making the story better. Apparently, there's a new writer in there. He's amped it up, and the series is going so much deeper than before," he added.

Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn & McDonald are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, and Cobie Smulders. During another previous interview, Jackson also confirmed that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine would be taking a bit of a break from work on his own series Armor Wars to spend some time helping Jackson's Nick Fury stop that secret invasion.

In the video above, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"