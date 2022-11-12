Secret Invasion "Pretty Dark" & "Pretty Different": Martin Freeman

Even though viewers still have some time to wait before they learn who they should (and shouldn't) be trusting, that doesn't mean it's too early to learn a little more about what they can expect from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion. Thankfully, Martin Freeman (CIA agent Everett K. Ross) was able to carve out some time while promoting the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to discuss the upcoming streaming series, one that Freeman says feels "like a little departure" from what viewers have come to know about the MCU.

Speaking with Digital Spy in support of the blockbuster film, Freeman (whose casting was "spoiled" back in March thanks to Jackson's love of being open & candid during interviews), teased that viewers can expect something that's "pretty dark"… and he's talking "figuratively and literally," too. "It feels pretty different to stuff I've seen. It does feel like a little departure. Yeah, it does – in ways that I wouldn't be that able to describe. Again, I've not seen it. I've not even read all of it. The bits I've read do feel different, I guess: Because of the nature of television, you can luxuriate in things a little bit more. That storytelling process is just elongated. So you have got more time to get those knotty problems out, which is the beauty of television at the moment." As for those rumblings from back in August that Secret Invasion would be a pretty noticeable crossover event, Freeman confirmed that when elaborating on the show's tone. "It was a bit murky, actually. A bit murky. Quite labyrinthine in terms of storytelling, and the amount of people crossing over with each other," the actor added. Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn & Freeman are Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the official trailer released for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion stars Jackson as Nick Fury and Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos- characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years… and could be some familiar faces you've come to know & love (or loathe). During a red carpet interview from earlier this summer, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :