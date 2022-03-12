Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Confirms Martin Freeman Casting

While all of the talk lately has focused on Marvel Studios & Disney+'s 2022 streaming line-up of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, we actually have a very cool update on a project currently in production that has been flying under the radar for the past few weeks. Of course, we're talking about Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) & Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel), as well as Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and (reportedly) Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Maria Hill. Stemming from the ending to Captain Marvel, the series focuses on Fury's investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. Now our last update was at the end of January when we learned from BBC Radio 4 and the Halifax Courier about some choice filming that had taken place. But this time around, we're hearing directly from Jackson himself, with a casting reveal that further embeds the series in the MCU.

During the live panel, "Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation with Josh Horowitz," Jackson was asked about the upcoming MCU series Secret Invasion when he offered the audience a great retelling of when he and Coleman first met up ahead of filming and how excited he was to be working with someone of her acting caliber. At one point, host Josh Horowitz mentions a number of the impressive names that were attached to the series, and that's when Jackson dropped Martin Freeman's (Sherlock) name. So it would appear that Freeman's Everett K. Ross (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) will also be making the leap to the small screen. But will it be the real Ross or a Skrull… or has Ross been a Skrull all along?