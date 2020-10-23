Seinfeld and Kramer-Less "Seinfeld" Reunion Hosted by Texas Democrats

If there's one benefit with the pandemic during the current 2020 presidential election is how much pop culture fans can rejoice with all their favorite TV and film reunions with cast and crew. The latest is for the popular NBC sitcom Seinfeld. Dubbed "A Fundraiser About Something" a play on the series' label as "a show about nothing", the function is organized by the Texas Democratic Party in hopes to flip the state blue. Participating are stars Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Benes), Jason Alexander (George Costanza), and co-creator Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm). Not participating (or at least advertised) is actor-comedian Jerry Seinfeld, which the series is based on his stand-up, and Michael Richards (Kramer), who's likely persona non-grata due to his controversial stand-up tirade.

Running over nine seasons, Seinfeld was one of numerous ratings juggernauts for NBC throughout the 90s. The virtual reunion is set to stream at 7 p.m. CT with a VIP reception starting at 6:30 p.m. prior. Moderating will be Late Night host Seth Myers, which has Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David reflecting on behind-the-scenes stories during the sitcom's run. Former Seinfeld writer-producer and Veep showrunner David Mandel will also work on getting special guests and surprises for the event. He previously worked with Newman actor Wayne Knight on an ad from a Democratic Super Pac that saw Jerry's rival talk about the importance of the US Postal Service. "Texas is a battleground state, period. We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that," Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and David released in a joint statement.

Ironically, Seinfeld is set in New York City and the reunion is to benefit Texas Democrats. "The Texas Democratic Party could not be more thrilled or excited to have the cast of Seinfeld reunite for the cause to turn Texas blue," says Texas Democratic Party chair Gilberto Hinojosa. "Texas Democrats are rising. This is our moment. With unprecedented turnout in the first week of early voting and with our talented, diverse staff, we have created the infrastructure necessary to flip Texas. Everything is on the line. If we win Texas, we change the face of American politics for a generation. Because of your work, we will win the White House, take out John Cornyn, flip several Congressional seats, take back the Texas House and win hundreds of local elections across the state. Our time is now. We need all hands on deck to get the job done."

Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander, and Richards did reunite since the controversial May 14th, 1998 finale of the NBC series under David's HBO series in the 2009 finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Seinfeld joins a number of other virtual reunions during the pandemic like Happy Days, Princess Bride, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Nanny, etc. You can learn more about the fundraiser here.