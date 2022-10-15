Separated At Birth: Werewolf by Night Poster & Lone Wolf Image

As Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night continues to impress viewers with its twisted welcome to the darker and more horrific aspects of the MCU, graphic designer & illustrator Midiankai is taking issue with the special presentation and taking to Twitter to make sure folks know. The artist claims a key art poster used to promote the project is highly similar to wolf artwork he created in 2016 for the Dutch hardcore band, Born From Pain, for a shirt print to promote their song "Lone Wolf." Speaking with The Direct, Midiankai shares why he believes that Marvel's artwork was derived from his original, how he believes it happened, and how he would like to see it resolved. For their part, the studio and streamer have not responded to the initial reporting. Here's a screencap from the GSR Music website (which houses merchandise for Born From Pain) showing a shirt with the "Lone Wolf" design with a 2018 copyright mark on the image:

Here's a look at Midiankai's tweet with the initial allegation against Marvel's Werewolf by Night:

I might be crazy but did marvel just rip me off? I did this art for born from pain around 6 years ago pic.twitter.com/2BudSZcXRW — Midi (Commissions Open!) (@midiankai) October 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Midiankai Runs Down Why He Believes His Artwork is the Original Source of This Image: "I think [Adobe] Illustrator live trace was used on the initial art because it has rounded edges. There are sliders called noise and corners; moving them softens edges, removing sharp edges and artifacts; this is where rounded corners come from. Next, mesh tool was used to widen the snout, and after that lower jaw was moved to make it an open mouth, but the dark notches from the upper teeth remained there. Someone who did it either forgot or didn't pay attention to that detail."

Midiankai Believes It May Have Happened via Social Media: "It's very hard to find art since I'm a lesser-known artist outside of the niches I work in, but I interact with a lot of comic book artists, and I have this art in my Twitter feed and on my Instagram page. My wild guess is that this designer/artist saw my interaction with other comic book artists and saw this art or was following me."

Midiankai believes that the "best option" for Disney to consider would be "credit and royalties" considering the Werewolf by Night poster has already gone live. In a follow-up tweet, the graphic designer & illustrator claims that he's already taken "some legal steps towards this case." Here's a look:

Didn't expect this to blow up and thought I'd be ridiculed for this, but I'm so overwhelmed with the support I've received from this community! From my side, i already took some legal steps towards this case. Once again, thank you for your tremendous support ❤️ — Midi (Commissions Open!) (@midiankai) October 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

