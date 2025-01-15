Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: Amber Ruffin, opinion, Seth Meyers, trump

Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin on Those Trump-Induced "Panic Naps" (VIDEO)

Despite the censorship threats aimed at Comcast, Seth Meyers and Amber Ruffin tackled the Trump-induced "panic naps" they're dealing with.

Earlier this week, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump kept up his war with Comcast – home of many things he doesn't like because they don't worship him, like MSNBC (though no longer), Saturday Night Live, NBC News, and more. But for his latest go-around, Trump got his bronzer bubbling over what late-night host Seth Meyers has had to say about him during NBC's late-night show Late Night with Seth Meyers – going so far as to drop a ten-ton censorship threat that "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this." On Tuesday night, Meyers and the amazing writer/comedian Amber Ruffin didn't shy away from making Trump the topic once again – with Ruffin and Meyers demonstrating how their "panic naps" (stress-induced sleeping moments) are tied to the all-too-real nightmare that Trump's going to be doing damage on a global scale for another four years. After Meyers informs Ruffin that her dream about Trump being re-elected is real (you can check out the segment in the video above), he has to wake Ruffin up from her insta-nap. But when Ruffin brings up the point that Trump being back in The White House means another four years of jokes about him, it was Meyers' turn at an insta-nap.

After some weak shots at Meyers in his social media post from earlier this week, Trump really got the spit bubbles in the corners of his mouth popping when he referred to the folks running Comcast as "Scum" (with a capital "S," so we're guessing he's super serious?). After adding an extra layer of tinfoil to his little sailor's cap (you know he wears one), Trump then went down the road of how this all involves the Democrats – before blaring on his dog whistle to his nominated FCC chair, Brendan Carr, with this scary thought: "These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

