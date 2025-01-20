Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: christopher walken, Severeance

Severance: Forget Streaming! Christopher Walken Will Stick with DVDs

Severance star Christopher Walken revealed that he doesn't deal with streaming so AppleTV+ sends him the series to watch on DVDs.

As generations lean more toward streaming these days for their entertainment needs, some prefer to stick to the classics like physical media, especially since we live in an age where nothing is ever permanent, as programming either shuffles or gets taken out entirely. I'm talking mostly to you, Disney+, Max, and Paramount+! Christopher Walken is, at the very least, flexible regarding the projects he'll appear in as one of the stars of the Apple TV+ series Severance, but he lacks a subscription, which is not a problem to the conglomerate. The Oscar winner appeared on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show and revealed he doesn't have the means to watch the show.

Severance Star Christopher Walken Relies on DVDs from Apple to Watch the Series

"Chris, after you appeared in the show, did you watch all the episodes?" Cohen asked. "Not all of them," Walken responded. "I can't. I don't have the equipment, so they're good enough to send me DVDs." Pressed further if he has an AppleTV+ subscription, Walken responded, "I don't have anything." The actor plays Burt Goodman, the retired head of optics and design at Lumon Industries. Severance is a sci-fi thriller about office workers whose memories have been divided.

The revelation isn't too surprising. Walken played Dr. Calvin Webber, a character out of time in the 1999 New Line classic Blast from the Past, a rom-com about a family who resurfaces to the modern world after 35 years from a bomb shelter and trying to acclimate to the new world and technology. Coincidences aside, Walken should at least be able to enjoy HD with a Blu-ray player. Created by Dan Erickson, Severance, which premiered its second season on January 17th, also stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachlan, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette, and streams new episodes Fridays on AppleTV+. For more, you can check out the video.

