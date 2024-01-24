Posted in: Max, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, netflix, sex and the city, warner bros discovery

Sex and the City Heading to Netflix Beginning April 2024: Details

A new licensing deal brings all six seasons of Sex and the City to Netflix beginning in April 2024 - but here's what you need to know!

HBO's Darren Star-created, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon & Kim Cattrall-starring Sex and the City will be bringing all six seasons over to Netflix beginning in April 2024. Why? Because everything old is new again! By that, we mean that the studios have wised up and realized that holding onto classic or new programming so that it's only available on your streaming service isn't the best long-term business decision in the world. Especially when everyone's doing it. The move is in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's belief that WBD should get back to licensing out some of its programming to other services (and make some sweet green in the process). Just to be clear, the deal's not a global one – applying only to the U.S. and some European markets. In addition, the two spinoff films aren't included – and sequel series And Just Like That will remain exclusive to Max (at least for now?). Last year, WBD licensed a number of other series to Netflix – including Insecure, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under and Ballers.

"I am thrilled that the studios are more open to licensing again, and I am thrilled to tell them we are open for business," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos shared during the streamer's Q4 2023 earnings call regarding the move by studios to begin licensing shows beyond their respective streaming service. "We've got a rich history of helping break some of TV's biggest hits, like 'Breaking Bad' and 'Walking Dead' or, even more recently, with 'Schitt's Creek.' Because of our recommendation, our reach, we can resurrect a show like 'Suits' and turn it into a big pop-culture moment but also generate billions of hours of joy for our members. I think you have to remember, the studios have always been in the business of selling their content to others, including direct competitors, for years. I believe, because, again, of our distribution heft and our recommendation system, that sometimes we can uniquely add more value to the studio's IP than they can. Not all the time but sometimes it does, and we're the best buyer for it."

