Sex and the City Stand-In Names "Toxic" Chris Noth in Revised Essay

Only days after Sex and the City & And Just Like That… stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a statement in support of three women who came forward with accusations of sexual assault and sexually inappropriate behavior against Chris Noth, Davis's former stand-in Heather Kristin has updated her February 2021 essay "I was Charlotte's stand-in on Sex and the City. Some of the behavior I saw still shocks me" for The Independent, offering more details and naming Noth as the "alpha male actor" she originally didn't name when the essay was first published. "I remember his toxic behavior all too vividly. The first time the 'alpha male' actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched," Kristin revealed in the essay. "I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. 'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer."

When Noth's character "Mr. Big" was killed off on the Sex and the City sequel series …And Just Like That, Kristin explained how she felt and how she believes Noth's accusers felt in that moment. "When Mr. Big, the character played by Chris Noth, died in the first episode of the SATC ['Sex and the City'] reboot 'And Just Like That,' I felt relief," she wrote. "I'm sure the three women who have come forward in the last week with allegations of sexual assault against Noth felt the same." The news comes after Noth was dropped by his agency (A3 Artists Agency) and had a Peleton ad pulled when two women alleged the actor sexually assaulted them, accusing the actor of rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York City in 2015. Zoe Lister-Jones (Law & Order) came forward with her claims of sexually inappropriate behavior only hours after the original two claims. Represented by Lavely & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler, Noth claims that the incidents were "consensual" and that "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."