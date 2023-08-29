Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, Sex Education, trailer

Sex Education Season 4 Cast REALLY Excited About What's to Come

With the final season set for September 21st, here are official posters of the Sex Education cast REALLY excited about what's to come.

Following up on the release of an official teaser and preview images, we have a very "unique" look at the cast of Netflix and series creator Laurie Nunn's Sex Education ahead of its September 21st return. Though series star Ncuti Gatwa will be hitting our screens in November for the BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, he still has some business to attend to with the fourth and final season. To honor the occasion, the streaming service released a series of character profile posters featuring the cast… hmmm… demonstrating just how excited they are to return for one final run. Okay, we'll go with that…

Joining Gatwa for the final run is Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings. In addition, the final "lessons" will also include some new faces: Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released last month – followed by an overview of what fans can expect:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Produced by Eleven for Netflix, the final writers on the final season of Sex Education include Nunn, Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. Helming the final run will be directors Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. In addition, Nunn will executive produce alongside Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clara Couchman – with Callum Devrell-Cameron serving as series producer and Rem Conway as a producer.

