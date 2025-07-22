Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, Shark Week

Shark Week 2025 Night 3 Preview: Great White, Shark Attack, Black Mako

Here's our preview of Discovery's Shark Week Night #3: Great White North Invasion, How to Survive a Shark Attack & Black Mako of the Abyss.

Once again, we're back with a look at what Discovery has going down with Shark Week 2025. With the third night kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three specials, here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming) before we take a deep dive into what's hitting screens tonight:

Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;

hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners; How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;

The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.

A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.

Heading into the third night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, and more for Great White North Invasion, How to Survive a Shark Attack, and Black Mako of the Abyss:

Shark Week 2025 Night #3 (Tuesday, July 22nd) Preview

"Great White North Invasion" (8:00 pm ET/PT): Great white sharks have found a new home off the shores of Nova Scotia, Canada. With the waters now frothing with great whites, interactions with humans are on the rise. A team of scientists tracks down and tags the biggest sharks to uncover the sharkiest locations before there's a fatal attack.

Nothing like a shark breach to shake your nerves before a dive 😅🦈 Catch Great White North Invasion TONIGHT at 8p as #SharkWeek continues all week on @Discovery! pic.twitter.com/1Rz5kQlof7 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"How to Survive a Shark Attack" (9:00 pm ET/PT): Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder attempts the unthinkable – getting attacked by a shark, again. Under the supervision of experts, Paul provokes sharks to attack him in multiple scenarios, where they bite and tear off prosthetic limbs to teach life-saving tactics for surviving an encounter with nature's deadliest predators.

A hungry shark takes the bait and rips off Paul's decoy arm! But a feeding frenzy threatens the crew's plans for a safe escape. See How to Survive a Shark Attack tonight at 9p on #SharkWeek. pic.twitter.com/MtRODns76B — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Black Mako of the Abyss" (10:00 pm ET/PT): When Shark Tagger Keith Poe saw the shark for the first time, he knew it was different. It was aggressive, 13-feet long, and had very dark skin. Now, a group of experts lure the beast up from the abyss to determine if the creature is a mako, or mutant, or possibly, a mako and great white hybrid.

These mako sharks are HUNGRY! 😳 See if shark experts can find the black mako they're searching for on Black Mako of the Abyss, TONIGHT at 10p during #SharkWeek on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/WL3GK2PnqD — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!