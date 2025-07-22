Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: ,

Shark Week 2025 Night 3 Preview: Great White, Shark Attack, Black Mako

Here's our preview of Discovery's Shark Week Night #3: Great White North Invasion, How to Survive a Shark Attack & Black Mako of the Abyss.

Once again, we're back with a look at what Discovery has going down with Shark Week 2025. With the third night kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three specials, here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming) before we take a deep dive into what's hitting screens tonight:

  • Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;
  • How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;
  • The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.
  • A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.
  • Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.
Shark Week 2025 Night 3 Preview:
Heading into the third night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, and more for Great White North Invasion, How to Survive a Shark Attack, and Black Mako of the Abyss:

Shark Week 2025 Night 1 Preview: Dancing with Sharks, Air Jaws & More
Shark Week 2025 Night #3 (Tuesday, July 22nd) Preview

"Great White North Invasion" (8:00 pm ET/PT):  Great white sharks have found a new home off the shores of Nova Scotia, Canada. With the waters now frothing with great whites, interactions with humans are on the rise. A team of scientists tracks down and tags the biggest sharks to uncover the sharkiest locations before there's a fatal attack.

"How to Survive a Shark Attack" (9:00 pm ET/PT): Shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder attempts the unthinkable – getting attacked by a shark, again. Under the supervision of experts, Paul provokes sharks to attack him in multiple scenarios, where they bite and tear off prosthetic limbs to teach life-saving tactics for surviving an encounter with nature's deadliest predators.

"Black Mako of the Abyss" (10:00 pm ET/PT): When Shark Tagger Keith Poe saw the shark for the first time, he knew it was different. It was aggressive, 13-feet long, and had very dark skin. Now, a group of experts lure the beast up from the abyss to determine if the creature is a mako, or mutant, or possibly, a mako and great white hybrid.

