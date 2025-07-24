Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, Shark Week

Shark Week 2025 Night 5 Preview: Surviving Jaws, Frankenshark & More

Here's a look at what's ahead with Discovery's Shark Week 2025 Night #5, including Surviving Jaws, Caught! Sharks Strike Back & Frankenshark.

Article Summary Preview the Shark Week 2025 Night 5 lineup with Surviving Jaws, Caught! Sharks Strike Back, and Frankenshark.

Discover how experts are separating fact from fiction in shark attacks, fifty years after Jaws hit theaters.

Witness insane real-life shark encounters caught on camera, from fishermen to kayakers and divers worldwide.

Explore Frankenshark, where CGI and science build the ultimate predator to take on a killer orca in a showdown.

Are you ready to make it five-for-five? Welcome back to our daily rundown of what's ahead with Discovery's Shark Week 2025. We've reached the fifth night, with the festivities kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three specials. Here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming) before we take a deep dive into what's hitting screens this evening:

Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;

hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners; How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;

The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.

A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.

Heading into the fifth night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, images, and more for Surviving Jaws, Caught! Sharks Strike Back, and Frankenshark:

Shark Week 2025 Night #5 (Thursday, July 24th) Preview

"Surviving Jaws" (8:00 pm ET/PT): Fifty years ago, Jaws changed the beachgoing experience forever – striking fear into millions of Americans who vowed to never go in the water again. Now, marine biologist Tom "Blowfish" Hird and predator ecologist Michelle Jewell re-examine the movie and dive with Great Whites to separate fact from fiction, answering questions like: Does skinny dipping really attract great white sharks? Could a monster shark chew through a boat's hull?

They tried to test if you can knock out a shark… but the shark hit back 🦈💥 Don't miss Surviving Jaws TONIGHT at 8p as #SharkWeek continues all week long on @Discovery! pic.twitter.com/pcISXOidhy — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

When the shark decides your dive needs a little something extra 💩🦈 Catch Surviving Jaws this Thursday at 8p as #SharkWeek continues all week long on @Discovery! pic.twitter.com/HRzeCRhWmc — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Fifty years after Jaws terrified beachgoers, experts dive with great white sharks to separate fact from fiction! Catch Surviving Jaws this Thursday at 8p as #SharkWeek continues all week on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/Eu65tdlOHG — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Caught! Sharks Strike Back" (9:00 pm ET/PT): This year has set a record for shark encounters captured on camera, from a hilarious moment when a shark slaps a fisherman in the face to the intense 10-minutes a great white stalked a kayaker… these are craziest moments of when sharks strike back.

Watch as @DarbyAllin takes on a shark quiz that bites back 🦈💥 Catch more of Darby Allin in CAUGHT! Sharks Strike Back when #SharkWeek returns Sunday, July 20 on @Discovery. Get a first look on #AEWDynamite, Wednesday, July 23. pic.twitter.com/mQr5a5jWKE — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

This was NOT a dream diving scenario 🤯 Watch as an oxygen tank saves a tourist from a shark! Don't miss #Caught! Sharks Strike Back when #SharkWeek returns Sunday on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/glO7fhPn0c — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 17, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Frankenshark" (10 pm ET/PT): Shark expert Tristan Guttridge and his team use CGI to create the ultimate apex predator. Pulling from a variety of shark species, they build the deadliest, weirdest shark on the planet and put it to the test in a high-stakes showdown against a killer orca.

These shark experts are pulling elements from a variety of shark species to build the shark of all sharks on Frankenshark, TOMORROW at 10p as #SharkWeek continues on @Discovery. 😌🦈 @DrGuttridge pic.twitter.com/7GVx3Gncng — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Have you ever dreamt of building your own shark? 👀 @DrGuttridge is doing just that! Catch Frankenshark on #SharkWeek when the best week of the year returns July 20 on @Discovery! pic.twitter.com/TE4TxvOTwz — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!