Shark Week 2025 Night 5 Preview: Surviving Jaws, Frankenshark & More
Here's a look at what's ahead with Discovery's Shark Week 2025 Night #5, including Surviving Jaws, Caught! Sharks Strike Back & Frankenshark.
Are you ready to make it five-for-five? Welcome back to our daily rundown of what's ahead with Discovery's Shark Week 2025. We've reached the fifth night, with the festivities kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on Discovery (you can also check out Philo, DirecTV, or Sling) with a run of three specials. Here's a look at some of the highlights hitting our screens this week (a lineup that includes 20 hours of original programming) before we take a deep dive into what's hitting screens this evening:
- Dancing with Sharks, where Emmy Award-winning television personality Tom Bergeron hosts a first-of-its-kind deep-sea dance-off with humans and their shark partners;
- How to Survive a Shark Attack, where audiences will experience real shark attacks up close through a series of never-before-attempted experiments;
- The return of fan-favorite special Air Jaws, featuring two teams crossing the globe on a hunt for the biggest breaching sharks in the world.
- A special Shark Week episode of In the Eye of the Storm, following victims and first responders in real-time as they endure a cluster of shark attacks along Florida's Gulf Coast.
- Expedition Unknown: Shark Files, where host Josh Gates investigates some of the strangest and most disturbing shark mysteries, including the real-life inspiration for the film Jaws.
Heading into the fifth night, we have a look at the overviews, sneak peeks, images, and more for Surviving Jaws, Caught! Sharks Strike Back, and Frankenshark:
Shark Week 2025 Night #5 (Thursday, July 24th) Preview
"Surviving Jaws" (8:00 pm ET/PT): Fifty years ago, Jaws changed the beachgoing experience forever – striking fear into millions of Americans who vowed to never go in the water again. Now, marine biologist Tom "Blowfish" Hird and predator ecologist Michelle Jewell re-examine the movie and dive with Great Whites to separate fact from fiction, answering questions like: Does skinny dipping really attract great white sharks? Could a monster shark chew through a boat's hull?
"Caught! Sharks Strike Back" (9:00 pm ET/PT): This year has set a record for shark encounters captured on camera, from a hilarious moment when a shark slaps a fisherman in the face to the intense 10-minutes a great white stalked a kayaker… these are craziest moments of when sharks strike back.
"Frankenshark" (10 pm ET/PT): Shark expert Tristan Guttridge and his team use CGI to create the ultimate apex predator. Pulling from a variety of shark species, they build the deadliest, weirdest shark on the planet and put it to the test in a high-stakes showdown against a killer orca.