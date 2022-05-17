She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: You'll Like Her When She's Angry

Well, it looks like we might have Disney's UK offices for today's surprise release of the official trailer for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk. Last week, The Walt Disney Company held its second-quarter financial report conference call. At one point, a rundown of upcoming shows for the year was given but She-Hulk wasn't on it. Considering it's still pretty early in the year, there really wasn't any reason for it to be on that list considering it wouldn't hit until at least late summer or early fall. Well, it looked like good news is on the way, with the aforementioned website (link here) listing She-Hulk as arriving on Wednesday, August 17. And guess what? They were right, and we have new key art and an extended look that offers a better sense of the show's comedic style (and some guest appearances):

With the series set to debut on August 17th, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk:

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.

Maslany's co-star Roth had nothing but praise for the Orphan Black star when speaking with ET Canada. While describing the series as a "wild ride" (though he still isn't sure if he will watch it when it first streams- we can understand), Roth saved the high praise for Maslany. "She's amazing. It's actually jaw-dropping… Her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable," Roth explained. "And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch. And she has it in spades." Here's a look at the clip, where Roth also explains the similarities that Ruffalo and Maslany share that make their on-screen chemistry work so well: