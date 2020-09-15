She-Hulk: Kat Coiro in Negotiations to Direct Disney+ Series Pilot, EP

Considering the year most are having, writing about "D23 Expo 2019" feel like writing about something that took place ten years ago- not thirteen months. It's an important note because that's when now-Marvel Studios bigwig Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that, we've learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and reports are that British writer Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel, which introduces young hero Kamala Khan to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Then the COVID pandemic hit and series productions around the globe were put on lockdown, and for shows like Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk that weren't expected until later in 2021 anyway? That meant that production news was going to be pretty slim- at least until today. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that director Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is in negotiations to direct the pilot and several other episodes of She-Hulk, as well as executive produce. As casting is still underway (especially for the key lead role of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk), there is still no word on when production on the live-action series would begin. Originally, it was hoped that the series would be able to hit screens by the end of 2021 but all roads appear to lead to a 2022 premiere date. In February, rumors surfaced via social media that Allison Brie (GLOW, Community) was being considered for the lead role. Speaking with late-night talk show host James Corden during an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Brie appeared to take an "I know nothing but would be honored to be considered" approach.