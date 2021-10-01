She-Hulk: No, Jameela Jamil Wasn't Previewing Titania Look

So the last time we checked in on Jameela Jamil to see how things were going production-wise on the Tatiana Maslany-starring Marvel Studios & Disney+ live-action series She-Hulk, she was confirming her role as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk aka Jessica Walters (Maslany). A little more than two months later, we're checking back in with Jamil for an update. Or actually, more like an anti-update.

Earlier this week, Jamil posted an image of herself with red/strawberry blonde hair, along with the caption "Ok Boomer." Well, social media being social media, folks assumed it was a preview of her Titania look. Makes sense, right? Well, except for one thing. It wasn't. Here's a look at Jamil's tweet:

But when asked later in the thread if that was her look for the series, Jamil made it clear: "Sir this is a cheap flammable wig off the internet. No." In fact, Jamil "got it for 20 dollars online." That said, Jamil does appreciate fans' excitement and is looking forward to fans seeing it, adding, "I'm so excited about it all!!! Hope you like it!". In July, Jamil made her casting official in a very public way by first posting to TikTok and then Twitter a look at her fight choreography while confirming she had officially joined the series and the MCU. With Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" as inspiration, Jamil ended the video with a caption confirming what all the buzz was about: "Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!", along with #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids (and a sweet trip down memory lane). Now here's a look at Jamil's video announcement:

Joining Maslany and Jamil in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series are Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room and executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot, and several additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.