She-Hulk, Secret Invasion & Marvel Studios SDCC 2022 Red Carpet Images

Unless you've just arrived back on planet Earth, there's a pretty good chance that you've heard about the onslaught of announcements that came out of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 panel presentation. Along with a line-up of jaw-dropping film news that's taking the MCU through Phase VI, we were treated to a rundown of release windows for everything from Secret Invasion and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law… from Echo to Daredevil: Born Again (yup!)… from Agatha: Coven of Chaos (new name) to Loki Season 2 to Ironheart, and more. And there was even a new official trailer released for Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk (more on that below). Now, along with a look back at the programming calendar that was released, we have a set of images from the Saturday evening event added in for Secret Invasion & She-Hulk as well as some red carpet looks. Enjoy!

Daredevil: Born Again will debut in Spring 2024 (with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio)… and it's 18 episodes!

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023

Marvel Studios' Echo, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023

Marvel Studios' Ironheart, an Original series, streaming Fall 2023

Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, streaming Winter 2023

Now here's a look at some familiar faces from the red carpet

Now here's a look at the newest trailer for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.