Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E08: "Death & Taxes": Here's Our Updated Preview

Check out our preview for CBS's Sheriff Country S01E08: "Death & Taxes," and look ahead to next week's episode, S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E08 "Death & Taxes" finds Mickey caught between a violent robbery and family drama.

Legal cannabis growers in Edgewater are hit by a heist as they scramble to pay taxes in cash.

Mickey's stepsister Sharon, from Fire Country, joins for a tense one-on-one dinner scene.

Next week’s midseason finale, "Crucible, Part 1," promises a tense standoff and shocking secrets.

Between a violent robbery that could upend the cannabis business and some one-on-one time with stepsister Sharon (Fire Country's Diane Farr), this isn't going to be a relaxing week for Mickey (Morena Baccarin). That brings us to our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country, with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for S01E08: "Death & Taxes." In addition, we have an early look at next week's midseason finale, Dec. 19th's S01E09: "Crucible, Part 1."

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 8 & 9 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 8 "Death & Taxes" – As cannabis growers in Edgewater scramble to pay their taxes in cash, a violent robbery leaves a man in critical condition and exposes the vulnerability of the legal cannabis trade. Meanwhile, Mickey navigates a tense meal with her stepsister, Sharon ("Fire Country" star Diane Farr). Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 9 "Crucible, Part 1" – After a father and son flee a secluded ranch run by one of Edgewater's most powerful families, Mickey investigates disturbing allegations of abuse and uncovers dangerous secrets, which leads to a tense standoff and confrontation. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Seth Harrington.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!