Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fx, hulu, preview, shogun, trailer

Shōgun Episode 4 Preview: Blackthorne & Mariko's Alliance Tested

Check out the official trailer & preview for the fourth episode of FX Networks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun.

As we head into the fourth episode of FX Networks and Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai & Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun, both the number of positive reviews and number of folks catching up on what they've been missing continue to grow. It's not surprising, considering we're talking about a limited series that is dangerously close to being in the conversation for the best series of 2024. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel has to offer us this week. In the fourth chapter, "The Eightfold Fence" (directed by Frederick Toye and written by Emily Yoshida), Blackthorne (Jarvis) and Mariko (Sawai) look to get a better sense of their new alliance as Toranaga's (Sanada) gun regiment begins its training. Meanwhile, Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano) has some past promises that were made to Ishido (Takehiro Hira) that are about to get a bit complicated when an old friend comes to the village. We have a sneak preview for the episode waiting for you above – and a trailer for the episode waiting for you below.

Here's the trailer for Episode 4: "The Eightfold Fence" – followed by a look back at the official trailer and more for FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun:

FX's 10-episode limited series "Shōgun" is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!