Silk, Spider-Man Noir Series Chances Hurt by Morbius, Madame Web?

Are Sony & Amazon's Silk: Spider Society & Spider-Man Noir being hurt by lackluster Spiderverse film results from Morbius and Madame Web?

It was back in 2022 when we first learned that Sony and Prime Video would be teaming up to bring a number of Sony's Marvel Comics Spiderverse characters to life in what was announced as a five-series deal. Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) were announced to be on board as executive producers, with Silk: Spider Society from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) first announced – followed a few months later by news of Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) & Steve Lightfoot's (The Punisher, Shantaram) Spider-Man Noir. But since that time, things have been kind of quiet – with a large part of that having to do with the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, which halted a ton of television series & film productions. There was word back in December 2023 that the MGM+/Prime Video series was expected to reconvene the writers' room in mid to late January 2024 – and that's where some rumblings of trouble began.

The announcement that the writers' room would be restarting came after WGA West notified Amazon Studios "that their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP and Article 7 of the MBA." Noting that the show's writers' room hadn't reconvened nearly two months after the strike needed, the union threatened to "bring legal action against Amazon and any other studio that violates the STA to recover compensation, interest on late payments, and benefit contributions due as a result of the delay."

And that brings us to the middle of February 2024, with no official word on movement on either project – even as rumblings get louder. Unconfirmed reports on social media claim that the writers' room for Silk has been let go, a result of the studio looking for the show to go in a different direction – with Kang, Lord & Miller still attached. Again, those are not confirmed reports (so take them with a ten-ton grain of salt), but as "buzz" goes, it's not the best first impression to give fans – especially considering how Sony isn't exactly setting the world on fire on the film side. And that got us thinking. Could there be some second-guessing going on series-wise after some less-than-impressive results on the big screen for Sony's Spiderverse films?

Sure, the first two films in the "Venom" franchise have killed it at the box office (if not with critics), with a third film set for later this year. But then we have 2022's Morbius, a film so bad that it could very well end up becoming a success on the "midnight movie" scene (think The Rocky Horror Picture Show). And then there's this week's less-than-stellar opening (with critics & early box office figures alike) of Madame Web. Sure, there will be a lot of Marvel excitement once Deadpool & Wolverine this summer – but will the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starring Kraven the Hunter be strong enough to take the baton and run with it until Venom 3 later this year? All valid concerns to express and questions to be asked – here's hoping we get some answers soon.

