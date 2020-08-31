Simon Pegg and Crispian Mills Working On "Big Event TV" Show

A Fantastic Fear of Everything was a 2012 British low budget horror comedy film starring Simon Pegg, written and directed by Crispian Mills about a children's author-turned-crime-novelist who has become obsessed with murder and murdering. I really liked it, no one else seemed to have seen it, it only got a very limited release in the USA two years later.

Crispian Mills is better known as the frontman of the psychedelic indie rock band Kula Shaker. But moviemaking may be in his blood, as he is the son of actor Hayley Mills and director Roy Boulting, the grandson of actors Sir John Mills and Mary Hayley Bell, nephew of actor Juliet Mills and directors John Boulting and Jonathan Mills. Crispian also wrote and directed 2018's Slaughterhouse Rulez which also starred Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, alongside Margot Robbie and Michael Sheen, which I also enjoyed and again no one else seems to have heard of.

But now? Something for television. As part of Simon Pegg's interview with Andrew Sumner for Forbidden Planet's 42nd birthday, Pegg states that he is "writing something at the moment with Crispian Mills which is a big piece of event TV I can't wait to talk about – I can't yet sadly. As soon as it comes out I won't be talking about anything else."

In Mill's director's bio, it states he is "scripting another feature with Simon Pegg." Might that have moved media since lockdown? Simon Pegg hasn't committed to any television series since Spaced and we've only seen him in one-off roles in the likes of Look Around You, Doctor Who, Black Books and Linda Green. He does have a new TV series lined up, Truth Seekers, with Nick Frost for Dave in October (he thinks) in the UK – but it seems he is coming back to television in a big way in 2021. The full interview is here and you can see other Bleeding Cool Forbidden Planet 42 stories right here.