Siren Sings Its Last Song: Freeform Cancels Series After 3 Seasons

While the mysteries and mythologies in and around Bristol Cove may continue on, Ryn (Eline Powell) and company will have to swim their way to a new television home to do it. On Wednesday, Freeform announced that the network will not be renewing the series for a fourth season- with the news coming two months after the show's third-season finale. While the series made a strong debut back in 2018, the series' ratings would come back down to earth quite a bit over the following two seasons (with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the third season suffered a "double-digit ratings drop." Despite that, the series was Freeform's most-watched series during its second season and the network's most-watched original series in linear ratings for the now-final season.

Here's a Look Back at Freeform's Siren Seasons 1 & 2…

Freeform's Siren is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, the series stars Alex Roe (The 5th Wave) as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell (Game of Thrones), who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola (An American Exorcism) stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn. Ian Verdun (Life's a Drag) stars as Xander, a deep-sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen (Star Wars Episodes III) as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on. Emily Whitesell (Finding Carter) served as showrunner and executive producer.

Ben's shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn's leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn's baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.