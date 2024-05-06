Posted in: Disney+, Netflix, Opinion, Star Wars, TV, TV | Tagged: disney plus, netflix, prodigy, skeleton crew, star trek, star wars

Skeleton Crew Overview A Bit Too Familiar to Star Trek: Prodigy Fans

Some Star Trek: Prodigy fans believe the overview shared by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Director Jon Watts sounds a little too familiar...

It's not like fans of Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman's Star Trek: Prodigy don't have a right to be a little sensitive & protective when it comes to the animated series. They had to rebound from the news that Paramount+ wasn't bringing the series back, launching a #SaveStarTrekProdigy campaign that succeeded in getting the series a new home at Netflix. With the series having a new home, it was now about making sure the streaming viewing numbers stayed strong ahead of the second season hitting later this year – unless you lived in France. In March, fans learned that French national broadcaster France Télévisions' France.TV streaming service was already streaming Season 2 – a result of a miscommunication – with preview images and episode overviews live on the site (in French, of course). Now, fans have to keep the excitement for Season 2 on Netflix going – even with spoilers already out there – if there's any chance of there being a third season. With all of that in play, you can imagine how more than a few of them would end up feeling a bit jaw-dropped when they heard how Jon Watts, director on Lucasfilm & Disney+'s Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew, described the upcoming "Star Wars" series during an interview at CCXP Mexico from over the weekend.

"It's about a group of kids that find a mysterious secret on their planet and accidentally get lost out in the galaxy, and it's the story about them trying to find their way back home," Watts offered as a general overview – one that more than a few "Prodigy" fans on social media feels hits a little too close to home for them. But do they have a point? In general terms, the similarities are pretty striking – especially for two series so close in timeframe to one another. But while it might be an old cliche, "the devil" really is in the details on this one. Why? While the two shows may have a matching overall theme of a group of kids getting in over their heads and having to work together to solve their problem is one that's been rumbling around for some time. If "Prodigy" fans take issue with Skeleton Crew, then fans of The Goonies, The Monster Squad, and The Little Rascals might want to have their say.

"Star Trek: Prodigy" Beyond Season 2?

But what does the future hold for the series? The Hageman brothers addressed that question during two recent interviews, explaining that how Season 2 performs on the streamer will determine what comes next. From their perspective, the Hageman's have the series planned out "to go seven seasons at least." But that doesn't mean that the show's creators are envisioning a future where another season isn't the only way to continue the story…

"There is no definitive end. Are we making season three? No, but can we make season three? Yes. I think a lot of this has to do with what type of appetite is there for 'Prodigy,'" explained Dan during an interview with CinemaBlend. Noting that the show's creators "never want to leave people hanging," Dan shared with Collider that "at the end of episode 40, there's a nice wrap-up" no matter what the future might hold. But that doesn't mean the series doesn't keep open the door to new storyline possibilities. "Like Season 1. I think Season 1 felt like a nice wrap-up, but, 'Oh my gosh, Gwyn is going back…' There's exciting teases," Kevin explained. In fact, Dan revealed that the duo had far more than three seasons in mind for the animated series. "There's threads of what's next. If we're lucky enough to go to Season 3, I'm really excited about where the show can go. We wrote this thing to go seven seasons at least."

But even if additional seasons aren't in the show's future, Kevin doesn't see that as needing to be the end of the "Prodigy" story – looking to the past to make their argument. "I really hope and pray that when I look in hindsight at 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' we were following in the footsteps of the original series. Where, yes, we were canceled, the fans fought, we got brought back, and then there was new life, you know? Even with feature films and stuff like, you know, I think there's that hope," Kevin explained. "If we can get the people to watch, maybe it's a Season 3, maybe it's not. Maybe it's an animated feature. Maybe someday, a live-action feature." As for what the duo would like to attempt if another season is on the horizon? How about a movie-length episode? The duo added that they speak with their director, Ben Hibon, "all the time" about the idea "of telling a two-hour story."

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast.

