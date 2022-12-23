Smallville: Alfred Gough & Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret

As fans of the Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum & Erica Durance-starring Smallville are more than well aware, Miles Millar and Al Gough have a long history of spinning the tales of young protagonists who are parts of very big franchises before Tim Burton & Jenna Ortega's Wednesday. Focusing on Superman's young years growing up as Clark Kent, the still-popular series would go on to run for ten seasons (from October 2001 to May 2011) before finally showing Welling's Clark spring the big "S." During a comprehensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter (check out the full interview), Millar & Gough were asked if they had any regrets, something they would've done differently. Well, if you were a fan of Clark & Lana (Kreuk) and thought their whole deal was stretched out way too long? You're not alone…

"The Clark-Lana thing played out way too long," Gough answered. "Something else had to happen there. I think that was one that got a little repetitive. My younger daughter is now, finally after 'Wednesday,' she's going back to watch 'Smallville,' and she's in season two. She goes, 'What's the deal with these two?' I'm like, 'It was a different time.' So, I think there are things there, if we went back, we probably would be a little more adventurous with some of those relationships and bring them to certain heads and let them play out."

Millar noted that much of the decision-making at the time had to do with the duo eyeing a five-season plan for a series that would go on to run for ten seasons, adding, "We were definitely cautious and just very conscious of the fact we wanted to get to five seasons, and we ended up at 10 seasons, but we're just like, 'OK, if we split them apart, what are we gonna do?' Again, as the father of girls, I think the female characters we would do differently today. I think Lana, her agency was not there. She could have been a much stronger character, and she always felt put in positions of weakness. It's a different era, a different time. So, that's something I think we could have done and would definitely look at to do better."