Snickers will once again sponsor WWE WrestleMania, the companies revealed in a statement this week. This is the sixth year in a row that Snickers has sponsored WrestleMania.

The press release specifies some of the terms of the renewed agreement:

The expanded agreement includes multiple pieces of custom video content featuring Superstars showcasing how "out-of-sortsness" can be resolved with a satisfying Snickers. The spots will air in WWE's flagship TV programs Monday Night Raw on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, as well as during WrestleMania on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. New for 2021, the partnership names Snickers the presenting partner of the WrestleMania Main Event Match, marking the first time the marquee match has ever been sponsored.

"After an unpredictable year, we're excited to bring fans some better moments by returning as the presenting sponsor of WrestleMania," said Snickers Senior Director Michelle Deignan. "We know the passionate WWE fan base is hungry for some entertainment, and we look forward to sharing those satisfying moments for the sixth year in a row."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Mars Wrigley and incorporate the larger-than-life personalities of WWE Superstars into Snickers' popular campaign," said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "Our long-term partnership perfectly encapsulates WWE's 360-degree approach to activation and allows Snickers to leverage our global events and massive digital and social scale together with world-renowned talent."

McMahon then slapped the Snickers executive right in the face.

Even with the massive sponsorship deal, not much is expected to change, with a few exceptions. Snickers will produce candy bars featuring the likenesses of WWE stars Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and The Miz, provided the company is able to find enough peanuts shaped exactly like The Miz's head. Also, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be renamed The Snickers the Horse Memorial Battle Royal in the name of the Mars family horse after which the popular confection was originally named in the 1930s. Additionally, longtime WWE star Randy Orton will legally change his catchphrase from "the most dangerous three letters in sports entertainment" to "you're not you when you're hungry. Snickers Satisfies." So it should be barely noticeable.