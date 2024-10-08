Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline Tackle New Cast Q&A

Get to know NBC's Saturday Night Live featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline in this "New Cast Q&A" video.

No, NBC's Saturday Night Live hasn't kicked off the PR push for this weekend's host, Ariana Grande (Wicked), and musical guest Stevie Nicks – at least not at the time we wrote this. But what SNL did do was give viewers a chance to get to know new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline a little better. In the clip above, the trio tackles a number of questions from SNL fans – including how they reacted when they first learned they were coming aboard for the milestone 50th season, their favorite SNL sketch, their "dream host," their first memory of watching the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series – and which former or current cast member would they want to be stranded on a desert island with?!? Yup…

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!