SNL 50: Billie Eilish Goes Beetlejuice; Fineman Channels Winona Ryder

In this SNL promo with Michael Keaton, Billie Eilish, and Chloe Fineman, Eilish has Beetlejuice powers and Fineman channels Winona Ryder.

If it's a Thursday before a new edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, then it must be time for host Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and musical guest Billie Eilish to venture out into the main area of Studios 8H for the on-stage promos. In the clip above, Keaton and Eilish are joined by SNL star Chloe Fineman – with Fineman kicking things off with an impersonation of Winona Ryder falling down a hill (it's really good). Following that, it looks like Fineman is giving off mixed signals when it comes to Halloween scares (and getting a great laugh from Keaton). In the last promo, it turns out that being able to make someone appear by calling their name three times works for more than just Beetlejuice.

And here are Keaton and SNL's cast and writers running through the show during the official read-thru on Wednesday night:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on November 2nd. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

