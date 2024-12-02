Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Chris Rock/Gracie Abrams, Martin Short/Hozier Set for December

NBC's SNL Season 50 announced Chris Rock and Gracie Abrams for Dec. 14th, while Martin Short and Hozier are set for December 21st.

After getting a look at the first promo for the three-hour 50th-anniversary primetime live special on NBC and Peacock honoring the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series over Thanksgiving, we're learning who else will be joining December 7th's host Paul Mescal and musical guest Shaboozey when Saturday Night Live returns this weekend. Well, now we know – with Dec. 14th seeing Chris Rock hosting and musical guest Gracie Abrams, and Dec. 21st bringing host Martin Short and musical guest Hozier.

SNL EP Lorne Michaels Discusses Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up in February 2025 with a live, primetime special. Thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we're expecting SNL to take probably a one or two-week break. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!