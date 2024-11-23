Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Dana Carvey Returning in December; Talks Elon Musk Impression

On his podcast, Dana Carvey briefly discussed his Elon Musk impression and confirmed he would be back on SNL when it returns in December.

During the cold open to the Bill Burr-hosted edition of Saturday Night Live from earlier this month (with musical guest Mk.gee), SNL's cast and writers made it clear with their mock "pledge of allegiance" to Trump that NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series wouldn't be pulling its punches anytime soon. That was when we were introduced to Dana Carvey's take on Elon Musk – one that the Twitter overlord (and SNL host who reportedly made SNL star Chloe Fineman and others cry) wasn't too thrilled (though we loved it and can't wait for more). "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," Musk responded on Twitter when asked for his opinion on Carvey's portrayal. Later, Musk responded with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis that SNL is "so mad" that Trump won. Well, it turns out that Carvey wasn't that big of a fan of his take on Musk, either (we loved it) – though part of that might have to do with figuring out where Musk's accent comes from.

During a recent edition of his and David Spade's podcast, Superfly, Carvey confirmed that he would be rejoining the show in December when it returns from fall break while offering a personal insight into the John Mulaney-hosted episode from the top of the month. "When you leave the good nights at SNL, sometimes you do it with the host. You go under the bleachers, and you come out. So I think it was John Mulaney. He just went right before me, and I think he was going, and then he started skipping. And I started skipping too, and skipping feels really good compared to walking or even running. It's kinda gentle." Carvey shared. "So now, if you ever see me on SNL – I'm going back in December – you see me come off the stage, just remember, within seconds, I will be skipping for quite a while. That's kinda inside baseball." As for his Musk impression, even Carvey conceded that it wasn't his best. "I can't do Elon Musk very well," admitted Carvey. "But I can do something that sounds not like anything. He has an incredible accent — South Africa via Canada, via Pennsylvania. It's almost like, it's a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but he's not totally that," he added.

