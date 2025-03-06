Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Mumbo Jumbo Squiggly! It's Lady Gaga/Bowen Yang Promo Time!

Saturday Night Live host and musical guest Lady Gaga was joined by SNL star Bowen Yang for this week's run of Studio 8H promos.

If it's Thursday night and there's a new Saturday Night Live on the way, that means it's time for the main stage promos. This week, Lady Gaga is doing double duty as both host and musical guest – and for this round of promos, she's joined by SNL star Bowen Yang. First up, Gaga understands that she's entering into Timothée Chalamet territory this weekend. Following that, Gaga and Yang appreciate just how "fun" brand activations can be at events like Coachella. Next up, will Gaga's next single be "Mumbo Jumbo Squiggly"? Finally… let's just say that Gaga and Yang have different "Alejandros" on their minds.

In the midweek sketch below, Devon Walker, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Heidi Gardner get a chance to learn much more about Lady Gaga's "process" when it comes to preparing for this weekend's show – and to learn about Gardner's living situation. If you haven't checked it out yet, let's just say that Lady Gaga's "process" is very musical – and a bit too personal for Walker, Padilla, Dismukes, and Gardner.

Here's a look at some of the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by an up-close look at Lady Gaga during the show rundown:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

