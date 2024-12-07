Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Pregame: Bill Murray Wants to Host; Extended Anniversary Break?

SNL 50 Pregame: Bill Murray wants to host and defends the current show; is an anniversary-related extended season break on the way?

Before we say goodbye to 2024 and prepare ourselves for the possible opening of the Hellmouth in 2025, NBC's Saturday Night Live has three more shows to go. Tonight, host Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) and musical guest Shaboozey will take the stages of Studio 8H. On December 14th, Chris Rock will host, with musical guest Gracie Abrams. On December 21st, host Martin Short and musical guest Hozier will be front and center for the final SNL of the year. With that in mind, this week's SNL Pregame is looking at two SNL-related news items that hit this week…

Bill Murray Wants to Host During SNL 50, Defends Current SNL: During a visit with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce for their New Heights podcast, SNL icon and actor Bill Murray pushed back on those who believe that the modern SNL isn't as funny as the original run. "People always give me a hard time about, 'Oh, the original show was so great, and it's lousy now,'" Murray shared with the Kelce brothers. "And I say, 'No, it's not.' The show that's on now, they do stuff that's just as good as anybody ever did, all the time." In terms of the upcoming big Season 50 event in February 2025, Murray noted that he will "certainly" take part – but he also has his eye on hosting. "I told 'em I'd like to host one this year. So maybe if I get organized. I think I did it two other times when I was there. I'd like to try it one more time. It might be the last time to try it," Murray shared.

Is SNL Season 50 Going on an Extended Anniversary Break? Earlier this week, LateNighter reported that SNL Season 50 might be going on an extended break due to the big anniversary celebration happening in February 2025. If the reporting pans out, that would mean that the last new show would be on January 25th, with the next new show not hitting screens until March 1st. Heading into the start of the milestone season, we learned that there would be a three-hour live primetime special on February 16th. In addition, music producer Mark Ronson and SNL EP Lorne Michaels are reportedly producing a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is reportedly co-producing a documentary spotlighting the impact that SNL has had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is reportedly producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series.

