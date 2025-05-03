Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Pregame Previews Brunson/Boone; Rewinds Back to Season 48

SNL Season 50 returns with host Quinta Brunson and musical guest Benson Boone. Here's our preview and a look back at Brunson's Season 48 gig.

After a two-week break, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns tonight with the first of Season 50's final three shows, with host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone on tap for tonight. To help set the mood, we're offering a "pregame" that kicks off by looking back at Brunson's SNL PR week (including an interview with NBC New York waiting for you above). Following that, we look back at some of the highlights from the first time Brunson hosted (with musical guest Lil Yachty on April 1, 2023) – hope you enjoy!

SNL 50: How This Week Has Gone So Far…

On Wednesday, we were treated to the SNL midweek sketch, with Brunson pitching Andrew Dismukes on her idea to use sketches to get around Trump's tariffs. We're just not sure Heidi Gardner is buying into "Toilet Paper Mama"…

And here's a look back at Wednesday night, when Brunson and the SNL team checked in from read-thru.

On Thursday, Brunson and Boone were joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for SNL's on-stage promos. Except that this week's promos were a bit different… think of it more as a three-act tragic play involving backflips and broken dreams (we kinda like the sound of that):

On Friday, Brunson forced a "Tonight Show Timeout" when she "interrupted" Jimmy Fallon to promote this weekend:

Season 48 Episode 16: Quinta Brunson/Lil Yachty Highlights

"Bridesmaid Cult Documentary" showed a deep appreciation for the popularity of wedding reality shows and true-crime docuseries, proving once again why we should all be thankful that a strike involving post-production editors (the folks who make things like these possible) was avoided. "Traffic Altercation" has me wanting a rom-com with Brunson and Mikey Day starring (with bonus points to Chloe Fineman's daughter & her reaction to being the "bitch" in the exchange – and Day's reaction to it). Brunson demonstrating the different things that Day can "eat" got the best laughs out of me.

"Street Eats" found Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) went the thespian route this week, playing hosts of an NYC-based travel show where they offer viewers a whitewashing of all of the diverse tastes that make up NYC. The trio gets bonus points for making my spine chill over how they pronounced "bodega." But the weekend's top honors go to "Weekend Update" anchor/co-head writer Michael Che for the great on-air April Fools' Day prank that he was able to pull on his WU co-anchor/co-head writer Colin Jost – with some serious help from the live studio audience. And props to Jost for his oh-so-real reaction to it and how he stayed with it through the remainder of the segments.

