Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Promo: John Mulaney, Chappell Roan Know About Your Tweets

We've got an extra SNL promo, with host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan making note of their social media "popularity."

Okay, we're liking this. Normally, NBC's Saturday Night Live has a pretty set schedule when it comes to rolling out previews for an upcoming new show. But this week, host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan have been giving us some really cool stuff to work with all week – even with the on-stage promos. Earlier today, SNL star Ego Nwodim joined the duo for two promos – but apparently, Mulaney and Roan had one more in them. In the promo below, Roan suggests that they do a Twitter poll to see whose outfit is better – a suggestion that turns into a nice knife twist on how social media hasn't seemed to be lacking in opinions about them in the past.

Here's a look at the extra promo that hit social media this evening – and you can check out the original on-stage promos above:

New Chappell Roan Music This Weekend?

Roan has a lot of folks wondering what could be going down this week – and it may or may not have to do with SNL. In an Instagram post from a few days ago, Roan posted images of five Polaroids with one word on each image – reading "She Gets The Job Done." Before noting that what we were seeing in the images was their merch, Roan wrote this as the caption: "This is a clue. Just let that sink in." Could we be looking at a possible announcement that a new studio album is on the way, a follow-up to 2023's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess? Could we see Roan debut a new track during SNL? Over the course of the year, fans have learned that the artist's new tracks will include some ballads, a mid-tempo rock track, and even a country song.

Now, here's a look at Roan's Instagram post dropping the clue that has fans throwing around all kinds of theories. Let's see if we get an answer before the weekend and maybe something new on SNL on Saturday night:

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!