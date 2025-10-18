Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Bowen Yang, snl

SNL 51: Award-Winner Bowen Yang Will Be MIA From Tonight's Show

SNL star Bowen Yang will be in Los Angeles for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 2025 Academy Museum Gala to receive the Vantage Award.

When Sabrina Carpenter takes to the main stage of Studio 8H to kick off her run as host and musical guest for NBC's Saturday Night Live tonight, SNL will be down one cast member – and for a very excellent reason. Bowen Yang took to Instagram to let everyone know that he will be in Los Angeles tonight for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Yang is set to be honored alongside Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, and Bruce Springsteen, and will be receiving the Vantage Award, which "honors artists who help challenge dominant narratives in cinema." Though being on the west coast will keep him from being there live, we'll have to wait and see if Yang appears in any pre-taped sketches.

Here's a look at what Yang had to share about tonight's huge honor and missing SNL:

SNL 51 Preview: Sabrina Carpenter's Week

We've got the third of three new shows hitting this weekend, so it's time for NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek sketch with host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, who's pulling double duty this week. In the video above, Carpenter appears to be embracing her inner Carrie Bradshaw, living her best "Sex and the City"/"And Just Like That…" life as she makes her way through the halls of Studio 8H. But as you're about to see, the life Carpenter's living isn't quite set in the same reality as Sherman, Hernandez, and Tommy Brennan, and writer Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy).

Here's a look at Carpenter and SNL's cast and writers during Wednesday night's read-thru:

For the in-studio promos, Carpenter was joined by Hernandez, who offered some words of encouragement for all of the folks out there washing dishes (seriously). Following that, Hernandez learned that someone else was on tap to be arrested for being too hot. Finally, we learned that Carpenter and Hernandez share the very same (and very oddly specific) fear.

