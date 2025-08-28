Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Michael Longfellow Departing Series Ahead of October Return

Reports are that SNL cast member Michael Longfellow is departing the long-running NBC series ahead of its Season 51 return on October 4th.

Earlier this week, we learned that NBC's Saturday Night Live writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim, cast member Devon Walker, and featured player Emil Wakim would not return to the long-running sketch comedy and music series for its 51st season. Deadline Hollywood is now reporting exclusively that SNL cast member Michael Longfellow is also departing before the show returns on October 4th, after a three-season run. Joining the cast as a featured player in Season 48, Longfellow was promoted to a cast member ahead of the big 50th anniversary season. With SNL set to return in less than two months, EP Lorne Michaels previously shared that there would be some profound changes heading into the 51st season, and that we would start getting announcements this week.

"I won't be returning to 'SNL' next year," Wakim shared on Instagram earlier this week about his departure. "It was a gut-punch of a call to get, but I'm so grateful for my time there," Wakim added. Here's a look at the post, followed by the complete text of the caption accompanying it:

i won't be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i'm so grateful for my time there. i was at six flags celebrating my friends 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through bugs bunny park and stared out across daffy duck lake thinking about life. every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life. i was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things i believed in and i'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. here's to making more art without compromise. onwards and upwards

love u

emil ♥️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!