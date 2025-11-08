Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Pregame: Nikki Glaser/Sombr, Pete Davidson on Returning & More

From recapping Nikki Glaser and Sombr's week to Pete Davidson talking about a return, this week's SNL 51 Pregame has a lot going on.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live host Nikki Glaser and musical guest Sombr set to hit the stages of Studio 8H in a few hours, we're back with another edition of SNL Pregame. For this go-around, we have an interesting mix of things to pass along, from a recap of how the week's been to SNL offering more social media efforts, to Glaser sharing how she prepared for tonight's big gig. But first, a little something interesting about SNL alum Pete Davidson, who made it clear during a recent interview that if EP Lorne Michaels asked him to come back for SNL, he would do it in a heartbeat. "I'd do anything for Lorne," Davidson shared. "I had a great time hosting last time, and anytime you get that call, it's an honor and a privilege. It's always relevant; it's a hot show. People look forward to it, and the cast is great." Davidson continued, "I owe that guy my life. He jump-started everything. So I'd do anything for Lorne, and he knows that."

In addition, SNL has been stepping up its social media game this season, and we've got some very cool examples to share starring Glaser, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Veronika Slowikowska, and others:

Here's a look at Glaser's one-on-one with late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers from earlier this week. Glaser shared how excited she is to be hosting, dropped a great joke about how she broke the ice with Michaels, advice that her father had for her about hosting, and much more:

SNL Season 51: Nikki Glaser & Sombr's Week

Just so we're clear, Glaser was minding her own business, going through the rundown for this weekend's show. She didn't know that Ashley Padilla, Kam Patterson, and James Austin Johnson would show up and ask her to roast them. It's also important to note that the three of them reassured Glaser that she wouldn't hurt their feelings and that they could take it in stride. Well, let's just say that it doesn't quite go that way…

Here's a look back at Glaser and the SNL team from later that day, checking in from read-thru:

SNL star Chloe Fineman joined Glaser and Sombr for the Thursday on-stage promos. First up, this weekend's musical guest explained where their name came from, leading to a heartbreaking revelation about Fineman's initials. Following that, mixed-up cue cards resulted in a missed opportunity – unless you're one lucky local news reporter. Finally, a compliment from Glaser led to a spelling mistake and a shocking reveal:

And here's a look behind the scenes that went live on SNL's social media accounts:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

