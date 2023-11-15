Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jason momoa, nbc, preview, saturday night live, snl, tate mcrae

SNL Cast, Jason Momoa Read-Thru; Momoa's Midweek Sketch BTS Video

NBC's Saturday Night Live shared a look at host Jason Momoa & the SNL cast at read-thru; Momoa goes behind the scenes of his midweek sketch.

Okay, so here's where things are at with this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. On Tuesday, SNL formally welcomed host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" film franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae with an intro video. And then, earlier today, we were treated to a really fun midweek sketch with Momoa and SNL's Ego Nwodim and Marcello Hernandez. That brings us to Wednesday night (a little later than the past few weeks), with Momoa and the SNL cast checking in from read-thru. But make sure to scroll down further after that because Momoa offered some very cool perspectives on filming his midweek sketch.

In this week's midweek sketch, Momoa is excited to be back. Like… really excited to be back. As in, "no-pants-dance" excited to be back – as Nwodim and Hernandez quickly learn. With Momoa & McRae hitting Studio 8H this weekend for a new edition of the long-running, late-night sketch comedy & music series, here's what landed earlier today – and following that, Momoa shares some behind-the-scenes images & video of how it all came together:

And here's a look back at SNL's official video welcoming Momoa and McRae that was released on Tuesday – and stay tuned for a look at how this evening's read thru is going on later on today:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

