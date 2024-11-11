Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Chloe Fineman Claims Elon Musk Was Host Who Made Cast Members Cry

In a now-deleted TikTok post, SNL star Chloe Fineman claimed Elon Musk was the host Bowen Yang referenced who made her "burst into tears."

It was back in August of this year when Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang checked in with Andy Cohen during an edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, where they were asked about the worst behavior from an SNL host that they had ever witnessed. Though not naming names, Yang described what went down as "terrible" – adding, "This man who…this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas." Now, it appears we're learning who that host was, with SNL star Chloe Fineman claiming in a now-deleted TikTok post that "legendary funny man" Elon Musk was the host that Yang was referencing.

In response to Musk having some negative things to say about this weekend's show – which saw Dana Carvey debut his Musk impression – Fineman noted that the Twitter owner was "clearly watching the show" before making the claim against Musk. "I'm gonna come out and say that I'm the cast member that he made cry. He's the host that made someone cry. I saw some articles and stuff, and I was like, 'I'm not gonna say anything.' But I'm like, 'No.' If you're gonna go on your platform and be rude…," Finemand shared. "I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny,'" Fineman added, noting that Musk then began "pawing through my script saying, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'" Having to face that kind of reaction over a script she "stayed up all night" writing for him (Musk hosted the Season 46 Episode 18 show on May 8, 2021, with musical guest Miley Cyrus), Fineman shared that she "burst into tears." Here's a look at Yang's interview from back in August, when he first dropped the news about the incident:

