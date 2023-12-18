Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut for Time Sketches: Paperless Post; Kearney on Family/Holidays

Before wrapping up for the year, NBC's Saturday Night Live released two SNL Cut for Time sketches from this past weekend's midseason finale.

Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish headlined SNL's festive midseason finale.

Mark your calendars: SNL to return Jan 20, 2024, with Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp.

Peek behind the scenes with the Season 49 cast spotlight featurette.

NBC's Saturday Night Live said goodbye to 2023 and hello to a holiday break this past weekend, with SNL alum/comedy icon & host Kate McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish doing their part to end things on a festive & funny note. But not every sketch that was in play that week made it to air. Thankfully, SNL was kind enough to release two Cut for Time sketches as heads into its not-long-enough "long winter's nap." In "Paperless Post," Heidi Gardner's company spokesperson introduces us to some of the newest features being offered by Paperless Post – features guaranteed to get you a response. Following that, "Weekend Update: Molly Kearney on Going Home for the Holidays" finds Molly Kearney visiting Weekend Update to share what the experience is like when it's time to visit the family for the holidays.

And don't forget that SNL returns on January 20, 2024, with a pair of first-timers – host Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Priscilla) and musical guest Reneé Rapp. Now, here's a look at those two Cut for Time sketches from the midseason finale:

Last month, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

