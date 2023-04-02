SNL Gets "Weekend Update," Please Don't Destroy, Brunson/Day Boost This weekend's SNL return episode was a mixed bag, but Weekend Update, Please Don't Destroy, and Quinta Brunson/Mikey Day really stood out.

Okay, so here's the thing. Even before the dust settles on NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48, this weekend's host Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Lil Yachty can rest assured that they're nowhere near the basement-dwelling that Woody Harrelson built for himself a couple of weeks back. That said, it also wasn't up there with Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, Jenna Ortega, or Megan Thee Stallion. What we had this weekend was a mixed bag of a show – which, considering the show's track record regarding returns from long breaks, could be considered a personal victory on the part of SNL. But with Brunson's comedy background & expertise on display in her hit, award-winning ABC sitcom – and with SNL's writers on a serious roll most of this season – I was expecting a bit more. With that in mind, here's a look at a rundown of the sketches that were in play along with some quick thought, followed by some highlights of what really stood out.

"Trump Indictment Cold Open" was a solid start and an interesting way to take on the week's Donald Trump indictment news, with James Austin Johnson's Trump getting more and more refined with each show. Brunson's monologue was a strong reminder of just how well Brunson can still work the stage and an audience (with a nice Friends joke getting bonus points). With "Drug Dealer," we had what felt like would be a great 30-45 seconds in a stand-up routine stretched out over 4-1/2 minutes. "Couple Goals" left us disturbed and confused. Disturbed because of the direction that the storyline involving Brunson & Kenan Thompson's couple went, and confused because I'm still not sure what purpose Punkie Johnson & Michael Longfellow's couple served (nothing against Johnson or Longfellow).

With "Weekend Update," both Longfellow (as Michelangelo's David) and Marcello Hernández impressed in their respecting spotlights. And while I will always appreciate the rare moments when Bowen Yang breaks, Midwife vibed like Brunson and Yang were making it up on the fly (though Emmy considering should be given for Yang's wig and the range it showed). But it was "Bosses" that left me blankly looking at the screen, something that I never thought I would ever say about a sketch that stars Brunson, Chloe Fineman, and Sarah Sherman. It had all of the subtlety of a sledgehammer, which isn't generally a problem but when it goes near the four-minute mark? You start to feel it.

SNL Season 48: Quinta Brunson/Lil Yachty Highlights

But that doesn't mean that there weren't some serious highlights to appreciate. "Bridesmaid Cult Documentary" showed a deep appreciation for the popularity of wedding reality shows and true-crime docuseries, proving once again why we should all be thankful that a strike involving post-production editors (the folks who make things like these possible) was avoided. "Traffic Altercation" has me wanting a rom-com with Brunson and Mikey Day starring (with bonus points to Fineman's daughter & her reaction to being the "bitch" in the exchange – and Day's reaction to it). Brunson demonstrating the different things that Day can "eat" got the best laughs out of me.

"Street Eats" found Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) went the thespian route this week, playing hosts of an NYC-based travel show where they offer viewers a whitewashing of all of the diverse tastes that make up NYC. The trio gets bonus points for making my spine chill over how they pronounced "bodega." But this weekend's top honors go to "Weekend Update" anchor/co-head writer Michael Che for the great on-air April Fools' Day prank that he was able to pull on his WU co-anchor/co-head writer Colin Jost – with some serious help from the live studio audience. And props to Jost for his oh-so-real reaction to it and how he stayed with it through the remainder of the segments.