SNL: Please Don't Destroy Learns That Misery Really Does Love Company

Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, Martin Herlihy) learn that Misery really DOES love company in this SNL/Allstate team-up.

Okay, here's the thing. Sometimes, we have a hard time shutting down our Saturday Night Live coverage – especially with this being SNL's milestone 50th season (SNL returning on December 7th with host Paul Mescal and musical guest Shaboozey). But we can't stretch things out for three weeks, so consider this our "final-ish" one ahead of the already ongoing break. Previously, we shared a Cut For Time sketch from this past weekend with Charli XCX (a double threat as both host and musical guest) and Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy (which you can check out below). But that wasn't the only offering from PDD, who also starred with Dean Winters' Misery in a new Allstate ad (waiting for you above) that finds the trio trying to impress a group of eighth graders with their parallel parking skills. Let's just say that Misery truly does love company…

SNL 50: Charli XCX & Please Don't Destroy's "Meet Cute" Gets Mean

In the sketch above, Charli XCX has a run-in "meet cute" moment with Marshall that takes a nasty turn and never looks back. "Hey, this might be crazy, but would you ever wanna… watch where the f**k you're going? You just charged into me like a rhino, you dead-eyed ginger," Charli XCX says to Marshall. "I'm sorry, I guess I'm just confused. It's November. Weren't you supposed to get put away with the rest of the Halloween decorations?" Marshall snapped back – and the next thing you know, Higgins and Herlihy are in the mix as things get wonderfully brutal. We don't want to spoil anything – but let's just say that PDD has their own definition of "brat."

EP Lorne Michaels Discusses Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernández, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we're expecting SNL to take probably a one or two-week break. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

