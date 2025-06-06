Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Rolls Out Season 50's Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Open Sketches

NBC's Saturday Night Live rolled out SNL Season 50's "Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Open Sketches." Here's a look at what made the cut...

NBC's Saturday Night Live is back with another look at the most popular sketches from its milestone 50th season. For this go-around, SNL looks at Season 50's "Top 10 Most-Watched Cold Open Sketches." We've got everything from "Founding Fathers Cold Open" and "SNL for Trump Cold Open" to "Martin Short Five-Timers Club Cold Open," "Harris and Trump Rallies Cold Open," and "Elon Musk Cold Open" – here's a look!

10. "Founding Fathers Cold Open"

9. "Trump Tariff Cold Open"

8. "Trump, Musk, and Rubio Meeting Cold Open"

7. "SNL for Trump Cold Open"

6. "Fox News Kamala Harris Interview Cold Open"

And the top five included in the compilation video above:

5. "Martin Short Five-Timers Club Cold Open"

4. "Family Feud Election 2024 Cold Open"

3. "2024 Pre-Election Cold Open"

2. "Harris and Trump Rallies Cold Open"

1. "Elon Musk Cold Open"

In addition to a look at the best and the bloopers of Season 50, we were also treated to two "Cut For Time" sketches from the season finale. In "Graduation Day," dental students (Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman & Michael Longfellow) take a special "oath" during their special day. In "Weekend Update: Twins Bridgette and Paula Powers on Why Americans Should Move to Australia" (whew!), Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman portray twins and social media sensations Bridgette and Paula Powers, who tried to pitch Americans on moving to Australia. You can check out the Season 50 bloopers and SNL's two "Cut For Time" sketches waiting for you below:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

