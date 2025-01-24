Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Has "No Regrets" Over Calling Out Elon Musk

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman has "no regrets" about calling out Elon Musk over his behavior as SNL host (and has a nickname for him).

Once again, it's time for a history lesson. Back in August 2024, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang checked in with Andy Cohen on Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Bravo (which you can check out above). At one point during the conversation, Yang was asked about the worst behavior from an SNL host that they had ever witnessed. Though not naming names, Yang described what went down as being "terrible" – adding that "this man who…this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas." Three months later, in a now-deleted TikTok post, SNL star Chloe Fineman apparently filled in the blank with Elon Musk's name. In response to Musk having negative things to say about the show – one which saw Dana Carvey debuting his Musk impression – Fineman noted that the Twitter owner was "clearly watching the show" before making the claim against Musk. "I'm gonna come out and say that I'm the cast member that he made cry. He's the host that made someone cry. I saw some articles and stuff, and I was like, 'I'm not gonna say anything.' But I'm like, 'No.' If you're gonna go on your platform and be rude…," Fineman shared.

"I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny,'" Fineman added, noting that Musk then began "pawing through my script saying, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'" Having to face that kind of reaction over a script she "stayed up all night" writing for him (Musk hosted the Season 46 Episode 18 show on May 8, 2021, with musical guest Miley Cyrus), Fineman shared that she "burst into tears." Of course, Musk responded in a way that proved once again that he has about as much credibility judging what is or isn't funny as he does running a social media service. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet – that is until Musk pulled that hand gesture move during Donald Trump's inauguration, which a whole lot of folks took (understandably so) as a nazi salute even while Musk's defenders attempted to argue that Musk was "throwing his heart," giving a Roman salute, a victim of his Autism, and more. Clearly, Fineman was one of the many who saw Musk's move as being way too similar to the Hitler salute. "Remember when I got in trouble for calling out mr nazi salute? Ya, no regrets," Fineman wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!