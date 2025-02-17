Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl

SNL, Tom Hanks Triggered MAGA Meltdown with "Black Jeopardy!" Sketch

SNL 50: During the 50th anniversary event, MAGA folks went into meltdown mode over SNL's "Black Jeopardy!" sketch and Tom Hanks' Doug.

If you got a chance to check out SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday night, then you know that NBC's Saturday Night Live went above any beyond to offer an anniversary show worthy of the milestone moment. One of the sketches that really hit home was "Black Jeopardy!," which saw Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and Chris Rock twisting the comedic knife by calling out SNL's less-than-impressive track record when it came to hiring Black writers and cast members – with Murphy dropping an amazing impression of Morgan. But what's got Donald Trump's MAGA cult clutching their pearls and fanning themselves was the return of Tom Hanks' MAGA hat-wearing Doug – but for this go-around, Doug doesn't seem too interested in building bridges anymore.

At one point in the sketch, Thompson's game show host, Darnell Hayes, goes over to shake Doug's hand – but Doug backs away, making it clear that he's not into that. "Don't like that, whoa, whoa, whoa," Doug responds, hands in the air. Eventually, he and Hayes shake hands – but the days of community and bringing everyone together are clearly over for Doug. "Maybe I'll start a show for you to come on and we'll call it 'White Jeopardy,'" Doug throws out – before Hayes takes a hard pass. Well, you can only imagine how a whole lot of fragile-as-snowflakes "MAGA-tiers" would be upset about being labeled a racist – especially those with confederate flags on display in their social media. And it's not just SNL that they're pissed at – when it comes to Hanks, they've decided to take their box of chocolates and go home, claiming to be done with the actor (until Forrest Gump 2: Even Gumpier comes out, that is).

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

