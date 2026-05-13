Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, streaming, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Cast, Host Ncuti Gatwa Check In From Season Finale Table Read

With SNL UK wrapping up its first season this weekend, here's the cast and host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) checking in from the table read.

Sky and NOW's SNL UK will be wrapping up its first season this weekend with host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) and musical guest Holly Humberstone. After some fun with the midweek sketch earlier today – more on that below – it was time for Gatwa and the SNL UK cast to get down to the business of the table read. But did you really think they wouldn't find a minute or two to let us know how they're doing? Of course they did – because they know we worry. They don't call… they don't write… It's the least they could do for me and their dear old mum.

Here's a look at Gatwa and the SNL UK cast during this evening's table read, followed by a look back at the midweek sketch:

That brings us to the SNL UK midweek sketch… that, for copyright purposes, has absolutely nothing to do with the BBC's Doctor Who in any way, shape, or form. That being said, Gatwa learns firsthand how SNL UK gets its hosts: through regeneration (in a way that makes all the lawyers happy). In fact, Emma Sidi and Larry Dean admit to Gatwa that there are only really two SNL UK cast members – though their demonstration doesn't go off quite as planned:

SNL UK Cold Open Tackles Starmer/Elections; Serafinowicz as Farage

With only two shows to go for the first season of SNL UK and the 51st season of SNL this past weekend, we were down to two cold opens each before both shows shut down for the summer. With that in mind, how did SNL UK kick off the season's penultimate episode? With none other than actor/comedian Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead) Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Set twenty years in the future, 2046 finds Serafinowicz's Farage as Prime Minister – in a world where Donald Trump is now known as "King Trump."

After enjoying a frosty pint, we learned that Farange's party and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch's (Ayoade Bamgboye) had joined forces, resulting in a lovefest that sees Badenoch serving as deputy. The duo rattle off jokes that took aim at London's mass deportations, the growing hantavirus problem, and a fun dig at "King Trump" and his constant reassurances that he's this close to a ceasefire that would open the Strait of Hormuz. From there, George Fouracres's PM Keir Starmer and Celeste Dring's Angela Rayner make the scene. It seems Starmer needed a bit of time travel to convince him he should resign after how badly Starmer's Labour Party fared in recent local elections. Otherwise, this would be the future.

And don't think that SNL UK doesn't know how to twist the knife in-house, with a newspaper during the cold open, noting that the show had been renewed for a third season, twenty years after the second season. "Wow, a big delay. Series 2 must have been rough," Dring's Rayner noted. From there, Al Nash's time-displaced Winston Churchill appears, leading the threesome to drop the soon-to-be-classic "Live from London, it's Saturday Night!" kick-off.

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