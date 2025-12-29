Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Big Finish Rolls Out Free Thirteenth Doctor Audio Drama

Big Finish has released a new Doctor Who short story audiobook, Doctor Who Short Trips: The Wednesday That Wasn't, that's free for everyone.

Before 2025 ends, Big Finish has one more freebie to offer: Doctor Who: Short Trips: The Wednesday That Wasn't, a short story audiobook featuring The Thirteenth Doctor, read by Clare Corbett, who called it "A brilliantly paced original piece of writing with a beautifully drawn main character. My imagination immediately lit up, wanting to see more of this 'lost Wednesday'!"

Doctor Who: Short Trips: The Wednesday That Wasn't by Luke Hollands is a Douglas Adams-esque wacky adventure that features the Galactic Lost Property Office, where the universe stores what it has misplaced. But instead of a scarf from Trenzalore or an umbrella from Peladon, someone has handed in a Wednesday. A whole missing day. The Doctor says she was keeping it safe before someone wished it away. Now it's loose and dangerous – with a treacherous crowd who claim ownership ahead of her in the queue.

The Paul Spragg Memorial Short Trips Opportunity marked its tenth anniversary this year. Held annually, the opportunity was created in memory of Big Finish producer Spragg, a champion of new writing talent who sadly passed away on May 8, 2014. This year, the theme was the Thirteenth Doctor, and Big Finish invited writers to pitch stories featuring Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord. The 2025 judging panel was Big Finish's creative director Nicholas Briggs, voice actor and reader of the winning tale Clare Corbett, producer of the Doctor Who: Short Trips range Peter Anghelides, producer of The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures range Noga Flaishon, and Big Finish producer Dominic Martin. The winning entry was "The Wednesday That Wasn't", an adventure proposed by Luke Hollands.

Hollands said, "The spark of the idea came back in January. It was a bitter cold day. I was cycling to the shops to pick up a pint of milk, and my wedding ring slipped off my finger and was lost completely. I searched everywhere, I put up posters, absolutely no luck. It started me wondering, where do these missing things go? These everyday mysteries that we never seem to be able to solve.

"And so when this year's competition was announced, I had this whole idea in my head of things being lost and found, and I wrote lists of things that could be lost. Eventually, it dawned on me that a lost day could be perfect if it was removed from time. What would happen and how would the Doctor try to get it back?"

"To me, there's only one word to describe the Thirteenth Doctor – brilliant. She's just utterly brilliant. It's a joy to write for her because the character is so strong and distinctive that you always know exactly how she's going to react in a situation. There's no filter, no hesitation. She's this burst of instinctive energy. And I think that makes her really authentic and fun, and it fitted this story."

Doctor Who: Short Trips: The Wednesday That Wasn't is free to download on the Big Finish website, which only requires registering a free account.

