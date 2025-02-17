Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL50: The Anniversary Special Draws 14.8M Viewers Across NBC, Peacock

Saturday Night Live definitely didn't celebrate its SNL50: The Anniversary Special alone - with 14.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

NBC's Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday night with a three-hour primetime special – and it looks like a lot of us joined in on the festivities. After the final credits rolled on SNL50: The Anniversary Special and the numbers were counted, 14.8 million viewers (with a 2.53 rating in the 18-49 demo) tuned in across both NBC and Peacock in time zone-adjusted Live + Same Day ratings. While the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade still holds the top spot, the anniversary event is NBC's most-watched primetime entertainment telecast – in both total viewers and 18-49 demo – in five years. In addition, NBC noted that SNL50 was second only to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as the most-watched entertainment simulcast on Peacock – and with 8.7 million social interactions, the anniversary event became NBC's most social entertainment telecast in two years and the highest-performing SNL episode/special on record in terms of social interaction. As for Willie Geist, Leslie Jones, and Matt Rogers-hosted SNL50: The Red Carpet, the pregame show pulled in 6.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and E!

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

