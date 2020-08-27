Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence Teaming for Political Drama Series Game

Comedian/actor Martin Lawrence (Martin, Life, "Bad Boys" franchise) and rapper/actor Snoop Dogg (Martha And Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, F Is For Family) will be tackling the political mean streets of Washington D.C., teaming up with Jerry Bruckheimer and CBS TV Studios for the drama Game. With a story created by Patrick Aison (Treadstone, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Wayward Pines), Lawrence, and Snoop Dogg, and a teleplay from Aison, the series shines a spotlight on lifelong best friends Bobby and Dice, played by Lawrence and Snoop Dogg, who are running a high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington D.C. Aison, Lawrence, and Snoop Dogg executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer TV's Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed and Snoop Dogg's producing partner Ted Chung. Sean Lampkin and James Oh are producers. The series will be shopped to broadcasters, streaming services, and cable networks (Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively).

During a February appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk web series, Snoop Dogg revealed that he recognizes and is coming to terms with the influence he had in the '90s is pushing degrading attitudes towards women. "It's hard trying to be one individual when you've actually been a part of the problem. I admit that I've been the one that said 'n***a, b*****s, and hoes. I used that my whole seven to ten years of the beginning of my career," he explained. "So, it's kind of hard to take those words out of the equation when I got to do shows that people love and that's the songs that people love. That song with those words." It was a topic he had discussed with another influential rapper: "Even me and Pac got into it because he wanted me to stay gangsta, and I was like, 'Cuz, I got a baby on the way. I just beat a murder case. I have a lot to live for.' He had no kids."