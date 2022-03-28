Snowpiercer: AOS Alum Clark Gregg & New Showrunner Join Season 4

Even as Layton (Daveed Diggs), Wilford (Sean Bean), and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) get set to face off tonight in the third season finale of TNT's Snowpiercer, viewers can take comfort in knowing that the series will be back for a fourth season. But when it does, Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) won't be coming along with Paul Zbyszewski (ABC's Agents of SHIELD) set to take over the role of showrunner beginning with the upcoming season. The split was expected and was an amicable one, with Manson reportedly only ever looking to remain in the position for three seasons (Manson was brought on board in 2018). And speaking of AOS, series alum Clark Gregg, as well as Michael Aronov (The Americans), are set to join the cast. Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson will executive produce. In addition, the film's original producers, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi, also executive produce.

"I'm so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of 'Snowpiercer' that Graeme and Aubrey [Nealon] have so beautifully crafted and built. We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can't wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships," said Zbyszewski. Adelstein and Clements added in a joint statement, "Graeme and Aubrey masterfully brought the thrilling world and unique characters of Snowpiercer to life, and we couldn't be more grateful for their contributions. We are excited for fans to see Paul thrillingly propel the complex journey of 'Snowpiercer' even further with Christoph continuing in his role as directing executive producer, especially as Clark and Michael join our incredibly talented cast."